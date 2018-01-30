Rotherham child abuse survivor takes taxi licensing changes fight to Parliament

A South Yorkshire child sex abuse survivor has taken her campaign to get stricter checks on taxi drivers to the Houses of Parliament.

Sammy Woodhouse, who was groomed as a teenager by abuse gang ringleader Arshid Hussain, has called for every taxi in the country to be fitted with CCTV.

She travelled to London today with members of the Suzy Lampugh Trust who have published a report claiming that taxi drivers with multiple convictions were being granted licences in some parts of the country.

The group met MPs to talk through its findings following a Freedom Information (FOI) request for information to 316 local authorities across the UK. Sheffield City Council replied to the request but refused to respond "due to it not being possible to extract the data required in the time frame or financial constraints set for a FOI response".

The trust called for national minimum standards for taxi licensing - similar to those in place in Rotherham following the town's child sexual exploitation scandal - to be introduced nationwide.

A report by Professor Alexis Jay found at least 1,400 children were subjected to sexual abuse in the town between 1997 and 2013. The committee noted the concerns raised relate to a "very small minority" of drivers in Rotherham but they had undermined public confidence.

Sammy said: "By introducing national minimum standards for licensing we can improve safety checks on drivers making it a safer and better trade for all. For example, having CCTV and audio in all taxis will help to prevent crime against passengers and drivers, as well as providing evidence when a crime is committed.

"Rotherham is testimony that crime such as child sexual exploitation in the taxi and private hire trade has reached alarming proportions around the United Kingdom. Improvements to passenger safety can only be achieved by the government implementing national minimum standards in legislation for taxi and private hire licensing.

"We met several MPs today and it felt like they were on board with what we were saying and it's now just about keeping the pressure on to make sure we get the changes."

Sammy wrote to the transport minister John Hayes calling for other councils across the country to follow Rotherham's lead after she fought for policy changes in the town as part of the Rotherham Steering Group.

Speaking in the Commons in October, Mr Hayes said a new licensing system was “being gamed” and added there was a case for new statutory guidance, which he expected to be issued early this year.