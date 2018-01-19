Rotherham and Barnsley youth centres close after director admits possessing indecent images of children

Two popular youth centres in Rotherham and Barnsley have closed after a director admitted possessing indecent images of children.

Richard Codd, aged 32, was a director of Team Katalyst, which has venues on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate at Parkgate, Rotherham and on Peel Parade in Barnsley.

The centres offer a number of activities including dance, parkour, gymnastics, trampolining, cheerleading and musical theatre.

Birthday parties are also held at the centres.

But the centres closed this week after Codd, of The Crescent West, Sunnyside, admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of extreme pornography.

Codd was sentenced to a 36-month community order, given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He was arrested in February 2017 and sentenced last Thursday.

A joint investigation involving Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police is underway to look at safeguarding at the centres.

Team Katalyst announced the closure of the two centres on Facebook yesterday.

The post reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances both our centres are now closed.

"We have taken the decision to voluntarily close our sites in both Rotherham and Barnsley as we work with Rotherham Council’s Safeguarding Board.

"Again, Team Katalyst holds the safeguarding of all our users at the highest importance.

"The news of serious safeguarding concerns was a huge shock.

"Team Katalyst have fully co-operated with the investigations and will continue to do so.

"We are devastated by what has happened and are deeply sorry. It is hoped that what has happened will, in the long term, not damage such a valuable asset to the community."

A Rotherham Council spokesman said: "This is a private business and not connected in any way to Rotherham Council. However, in our local authority safeguarding role we have a duty of care to all Rotherham children.

"As a result we can confirm we are investigating Team Katalyst in terms of safeguarding, working jointly with South Yorkshire police."