Roteherham United’s Michael Ihiekwe says it will be “massive” if he can help the Millers stay up

Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe would love another crack at the Championship next season.

The centre-half has only just fought his way into the side after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Accrington.

He has adjusted well to life at the higher level and is playing a part in the Millers' fight against relegation.

That looks like being a fight that will go down to the wire as realistically five teams are battling to avoid one spot in the relegation zone, with Birmingham being added to the mix following last week's nine-point deduction.

Blues are appealing the decision and are still five points above the Millers, who occupy third from bottom currently, but their form has not been great in recent weeks.

Ihiekwe is enjoying life in the Championship, and having been a non-league player as recently as 2017, he is not keen on leaving just yet.

“It will be just massive if we can stay up and be in this league again next season,” he said.

“I just want to keep pushing. I don't want to settle

“We've shown we can compete with the top teams. It would be different if we were getting smashed 4-0 every week.”

The international break came at a good time for the Millers, who were threadbare before the hiatus.

It should allow Clark Robertson to overcome injury while give Ryan Williams time to adjust to being a new dad after his missed the Norwich game as his partner was giving birth.

There is another tough encounter waiting when the action resumes on Saturday with a trip to Derby on Saturday.

Boss Paul Warne has called the remaining eight games “cup finals” and Ihiekwe also knows they are all tough games.

“Every game is massive now, isn't it?” he said.

“We've got another tough one coming up after the international break. We just need to keep our performances up and we'll be fine.”

Meanwhile Darren Potter hopes to make an appearance this season after coming back from an Achilles problem, which has kept him out since December 2017.

“Whether I do or not will be another matter,” he said. “It'll be something to speak with the manager and the staff about.”