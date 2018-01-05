Ross Kemp has been spotted around South Yorkshire with body armour on - is this why?

It's not everyday you spot a TV star in your home town and even rarer when they're wearing body armour.

However, that's exactly what star-struck residents in Rotherham saw when they ran into TV star and investigative journalist Ross Kemp this week .

Granted, it's not the first time we've seen the former Eastenders actor in body armour given his previous documentaries.

He's appeared in a number of hard-hitting and dangerous documentaries including 'Ross Kemp on Gangs' and 'Ross Kemp: Extreme World'

These shows see Ross travel to some of the most hostile areas in the world, so what was he doing in Rotherham?

Many eagle-eyed residents said they have seen the actor filming across the area this past week and some even got pictures with him at a McDonald's in Canklow.

Gary Denton‏ tweeted: "@RossKemp Did I just see you in Rotherham, or was your doppelganger filming outside Clifton Park half an hour ago, Mr Kemp? #Rotherhamisgreat"

SYP Specials even tweeted a picture with Ross after attending a group of youths causing issues at the restaurant.

Some other groups were able to take pictures with Ross as he appeared to be taking a break from his filming.

But, why was he filming in Rotherham?

Last month, the documentary maker had been filming with Northumbria Police for a new television crime show to be broadcast next year.

And, the week before this, he was seen filming with West Midland Police's armed response unit in Birmingham.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet responded to the Star's enquiry but Ross tweeted back in December that he was 'working on something new' and would let fans know more when he could.