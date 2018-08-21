Room in your hearts for Joey?

Meet Joey.

This sweet, sensitive, and loving boy will instantly melt any heart.

He arrived at Sheffield Animal Centre back in January after his previous owners were unable to give him the life he needed, and wanted the very best for him.

RSPCA spokesman Sdam Spencer said: “This gorgeous boy has great manners and he likes to ensure that he has charms everyone he meets, with his good looks and wonderful personality.

“Joey is very gentle in his mannerisms and can be a little shy in new situations. He needs time to become accustomed to new things and we help support him with extra rewards and a sensitive approach to support his good choices, like when exploring new areas. Once comfortable, he allows his silly side to come out and he loves having fun, doing zoomies around the field.

“This gorgeous boy is looking for a super special home with active owners who have experience with nervous dogs. Joey is exceptionally clever and already knows most of his basic commands, but he would love to learn more.

“He`s looking for a quiet home, where any children are 14 years and over where he can adjust to his new life at his own pace. Joey needs someone at home with him the majority of - or maybe even all - the time, until he learns that its okay to be by himself sometimes.

“Joey enjoys spending time with other dogs and may be suitable to living with another canine housemate but he`d prefer a friend with a similar personality, happier to explore together than have rough and tumble play all the time. We would arrange several introductions to ensure the dogs are great friends before moving in together.”

To find out more about Joey, or arrange a visit, call RSPCA Sheffield on 0114 2898050.