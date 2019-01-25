Roma advisor working with SYP to find missing teenager Pamela Horvathova

An individual who works closely with the Roma community will be supporting ongoing efforts to find 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova.

The advisor will be working with the police investigative team to provide advice and support in engaging with the Roma community.

Pamela Horvathova

The Darnall teenager, who is part of the Roma Slovak community, was last seen at Ice Sheffield where she attended a college event between 9.15am and 1.15pm on December 19.

Officers have faced difficulties communicating with the community due to language barriers and recently appealed for a community liaison to come forward.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “We are so immensely grateful for this person’s support of our inquiry.

“This is a significant step forward for us in terms of enabling us to communicate effectively with the Roma communities living in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire.

“I’m really grateful for the local media’s support in circulating my appeal for a community facilitator, and for everyone’s continued support of our efforts to find Pamela.”

Appeals will now be circulated in English, Slovakian and Roma and missing posters have been updated to reflect the Roma language.

The appeal urges all those with any information to come forward.

Three community events will be held in Fir Vale this weekend in the hope to generate further lines of enquiry.

Pamela was reported missing on December 24 – five days after she was last seen.

Her disappearance is being treated as a ‘critical incident’ and a dedicated team have been carrying out extensive searches to find the Darnall teenager.

Police are asking the public to submit any information or sightings via the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site, which may help the investigation.

Officers also believe Pamela may have used a friend’s mobile phone to communicate, and are continuing their appeal for them to come forward.

This information can also be submitted via the MIPP website.

The dedicated link to the page for Pamela can be found here.

Anyone with information on Pamela’s whereabouts can still call South Yorkshire police on 101, quoting incident number 941 of December 24.

If you see Pamela call 999 immediately.



