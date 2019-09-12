Rolls-Royce catches fire in Rotherham
Firefighters dealt with a Rolls-Royce which went up in flames in Rotherham.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 12:33
The car’s engine caught fire in St Andrew’s Square, Bolton-upon-Dearne, at 8.40pm yesterday.
In the early hours of yesterday, firefighters dealt with a motorbike which was torched on Underwood Avenue, Worsbrough Dale, Barnsley.
On Tuesday night crews were called to piles of rubbish set alight on Lilly Hall Road, Maltby, Rotherham and Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster.
A shed was set on fire on Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield; traffic cones were torched on Chestnut Avenue, Skellow, Doncaster and a tree was fired on Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham.