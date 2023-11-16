Sheffield conveyor system company Robson Handling Technology demonstrated that there’s more to a successful coffee morning than drinks and cake when they raised more than £200 for St Luke’s Hospice.

St Luke’s has launched a new coffee morning campaign, encouraging businesses, community groups and friends to pop the kettle on, get baking and host an event in support of the charity’s patient care.

And one of the first to take up the challenge was the team at Darnall-based Robson Handling Technology, who raised £229 as they took a mid-morning break from the daily routine.

To make things easy, St Luke’s has a special Coffee Morning pack with everything from invites to posters and recipes to quizzes, which can be downloaded from the St Luke’s website to help plan and organise any size event.

The Robson Handling team took a break to support the hospice

“The Robson team added a fun theme to their event and that’s a great way to add a special twist to things,” said St Luke’s fundraiser Gemma Lancaster.

“You might want to get in the Christmas spirit with Festive cookies and hot chocolate or, looking ahead to 2024, you could plan a Valentine’s event or something on an Easter theme.

“Or you could, of course, just host a coffee morning any time you like because every day should have space for coffee and cake!”

“You can use our handy resources to help you plan your event and then it's time to have fun and enjoy your Coffee Morning with your guests.

“Once you’ve enjoyed you last cup of coffee and polished off that final slice of cake, send us your funds and we will send you a special thank you for your hard work.”

There are many different ways to hand over the money raised - online, by bank transfer, in person, over the phone or by cheque.