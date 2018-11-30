Robbers threaten Barnsley van driver in broad daylight before fleeing with vehicle 

Have your say

Robbers threatened a terrified van driver in broad daylight before fleeing with the vehicle and a large amount of money inside.

Police said a gang of ‘unknown persons’ threatened the van driver in Midland Road, Royston, on Wednesday, November 28, at about 2.05pm.

Midland Road, Royston. Picture: Google

Officers described how the vehicle was carrying a ‘significant sum of money’ and the robbers managed to get inside the van and drive away from the scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is underway and witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 397 of 28 November 2018.

“You can also give information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”