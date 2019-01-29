Robbers on motorbike wanted over two offences in Sheffield this morning

Robbers using a motorbike are being hunted by South Yorkshire Police today following two offences this morning.

The force has not yet revealed any details on the circumstances of the robberies but said offenders using a 2004 Suzuki GSXR struck twice in the city this morning.

Robbers using a bike like this are wanted by the police in Sheffield

READ MORE: Brother’s heartbreaking tribute after body is found in lake at Rother Valley Country Park



The bike has black wheels and a white seat.

CRIME: Victims who survived horror death crash in Sheffield may never fully recover

MURDER: Police team still working on Sheffield murder case seven days a week – five months after fatal stabbing

Anyone who spots the bike should not approach those on it but should dial 999 and quote incident 229 and 268 of January 29.