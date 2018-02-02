Robber who assaulted and stole from poorly victims in South Yorkshire is jailed

A teenage robber who targeted vulnerable victims with medical conditions in South Yorkshire has been locked up.

Sam Lee Finney snuck into two houses in November last year and assaulted his victims before making off with a bike, jewellery and money.

The 19-year-old, of Bramcote Avenue, Athersley, admitted two counts of robbery and at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday was failed for four years.

On November 14, he snuck into a house on Kirkby Avenue, in Athersley, while the occupant was inside and stole his bike.

A few days later on November 19, he approached the occupant of a house on Highcroft Drive, in Athersley, and forced his way in, asking the occupant for a drink before stealing a gold ring and a small amount of cash.

On each occasion, Finney assaulted his victims, leaving them with minor injuries.

Detective Constable Jim Dyson, the investigating officer, said: "Finney deliberately targeted vulnerable victims, playing on those vulnerabilities in order to steal for his own selfish gain. I'm pleased he is now serving a significant sentence for his crimes.

"Offences like this will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can and investigate each incident thoroughly in order to bring people who commit such intrusive crimes to justice."