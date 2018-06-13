Robber shoves 97-year-old to the ground in Doncaster

A 97-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being shoved to the ground by a robber in Doncaster.

The victim was reportedly approached by a stranger on the Great North Road in Woodlands this morning, at around 10.30am, who asked if he wanted to buy a garden strimmer.

He agreed to the purchase but when he pulled out the cash, the thief snatched it from his hand and pushed him to the floor, before making off towards Highfields Lake.

The man is described as white, aged between 26 and 29 years old, of a medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a bright blue crew neck T-shirt, dark bottoms and a grey jumper tied around his waist.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time or saw a man matching this description to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 295 of June 13. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.