Robber jailed for 11 years for targeting elderly women in Sheffield

A robber who targeted elderly women on the streets of Sheffield has been jailed for 11 years.

Carl Auty, aged 45, struck twice in Crookes and once in Lowedges between March and May.

Carl Auty is behind bars for 11 years for three street robberies

In one incident, a 94-year-old woman was left with a fractured wrist after she was pushed from behind by the robber as he grabbed her shopping bag.

He snatched handbags from his other two victims, who were 73 and 76.

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Auty, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of all three robberies

Detective Constable Ryan Griffiths, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Auty’s victims have gone through a great deal of distress due to his actions.

“I hope that this sentence will go some way to helping them rebuild their confidence in the knowledge that Auty will be in custody for a substantial period.”