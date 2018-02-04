Robber forces man to withdraw £200 from cash point in Sheffield

A man was forced to withdraw £200 from a cash point at a Sheffield supermarket.

The robbery took place this weekend on Ecclesall Road, just outside the city centre, where the victim was forced to walk to Waitrose and take the money out.

It was one of several crimes recorded by police in the south west of the city over the last 24 hours.

In Sharrow, burglars broke into a shared home on Cemetery Avenue and stole electronic goods from every room inside. There was another attempted burglary on the same street.

On Abbeydale Road South, burglars smashed the window of a shop and stole alcohol from within.

Burglars also stole car and house keys from a home on Old Park Road, in Greenhill, and took jewellery, a phone and car keys from a home on Greenhill Avenue, Meadowhead.