Robber armed with knife and gun threatened garage staff in Doncaster

A man armed with a knife and gun threatened staff during a raid of a garage in Doncaster.

He struck at the Jet petrol station in Balby Road, Balby, at around 3.40am on Saturday, January 6 and escaped with the till.

CCTV images have been released of a man detectives believe could hold vital information about the robbery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "An unknown man is reported to have entered the Jet petrol station in Balby Road, Doncaster, threatening staff inside with what are believed to be a knife and handgun.

"The man then left the scene with the contents of the till. Nobody was injured during the incident.

"Officers believe the man pictured holds vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 146 of January 6.