Roadworks on M1 near Sheffield to be lifted over August bank holiday weekend

Motorists heading away for the August bank holiday weekend should face a slightly easier journey with more than 300 miles of roadworks either completed or lifted - including on the M1 near Sheffield.

Highways England said more than 97 cer cent of motorways and major A roads will be roadworks free for the last weekend of the month.

Resurfacing and road marking works on the M1 motorway between junction 30 for Barlborough and junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley will be lifted from August 24 to 28.

Melanie Clarke, HIghways England's customer service director, said: "We’re doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible for this August getaway and that’s why we’re keeping more than 97 per cent of the road network we manage, free from roadworks.

“We’d remind people about the importance of checking their vehicle before setting off and simple things like checking fuel and oil levels, tyre pressure and that all the lights work properly, can keep you moving and the network flowing.”