Roadside breath tests to be carried out in annual Christmas drink driving crackdown in South Yorkshire

Roadside breath tests are to be carried out in South Yorkshire this month as part of an annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police will be out in force on the county’s roads looking for motorists who have been drinking or are under the influence of drugs.

Sergeant Matt Duffy said: “We’ve been running similar enforcement operations over the festive period for years now, so I’d hope the public aren’t too shocked or surprised to learn that we’ll be doing these patrols again this December.

“It’s a sad fact that every year, with the hundreds of people that we test, there are still those individuals who blow over the limit for alcohol or test positive for drugs.

“Consuming alcohol or taking drugs severely impairs your ability to drive – they affect your concentration, slow your reactions and your movements – any of which could have fatal consequences.”

He added: “The festive season is one to enjoy with your loved ones, friends and family, so please keep yourselves safe and don’t drive or ride under the influence.

“It’s always worth remembering that you can also provide a positive breath test the morning after – so if you need to drive or ride the following morning, make sure you take this into consideration.”

