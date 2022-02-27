Roads closed as fuel tanker collision causes traffic chaos in Sheffield
Roads have been closed in Sheffield this morning after a collision involving a fuel tanker.
Emergency services are at currently at the scene in Manchester Road, Crosspool.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We're dealing with a road traffic collision involving a fuel tanker, which means local road closures are in place.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details about the incident.
Drivers are being advised to stay away from the area with diversions in place.