Road surfacing work on Sheffield street delayed due to heavy rain
Road surfacing work on a Sheffield street is set to be rescheduled, due to last night’s heavy rain which meant it was not possible for the work to be completed.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 1:14 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 1:15 pm
Road surfacing work in East Bank Road, Heeley and Gleadless Road, which runs between Heeley and Gleadless, was expected to be completed yesterday evening.
But the council’s Streets Ahead team said it was not possible for all of the work to be completed because of the heavy rain which led to ‘delayed works’.
A Streets Ahead spokesman said: “Sections of East Bank Road were completed but the road section on Gleadless Road is still outstanding. Apologies for the additional disruption - these works will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”