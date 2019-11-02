Road surfacing work on Sheffield street delayed due to heavy rain

Road surfacing work on a Sheffield street is set to be rescheduled, due to last night’s heavy rain which meant it was not possible for the work to be completed.

By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 1:14 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 1:15 pm
The road surfacing work in Gleadless Road was expected to be completed yesterday, but will now have to be rescheduled because of the heavy rain

Road surfacing work in East Bank Road, Heeley and Gleadless Road, which runs between Heeley and Gleadless, was expected to be completed yesterday evening.

But the council’s Streets Ahead team said it was not possible for all of the work to be completed because of the heavy rain which led to ‘delayed works’.

A Streets Ahead spokesman said: “Sections of East Bank Road were completed but the road section on Gleadless Road is still outstanding. Apologies for the additional disruption - these works will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”