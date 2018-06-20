Road still closed after huge South Yorkshire recycling plant blaze

Motorists are been warned a main road is still closed near a huge recycling plant that went up in flames at the weekend.

Thousands of tonnes of granular plastic burned at the Universal Recycling plant in Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: More fire crews called as huge blaze rips through recycling plant in South Yorkshire

Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

At the height of the blaze there were 60 firefighters at the scene and huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen across the area.

Multiple vehicle accident closes three lanes of M1 near Sheffield



Motorists are being warned that Wharf Road remains closed this morning as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.