A road in Sheffield has reopened following a crash in Sheffield this morning.

Stannington Road in Malin Bridge had been shut to traffic since around 10.30am following a collision this morning.

But First South Yorkshire tweeted shortly before 12.30pm to day the road was now open again and buses had returned to their normal routes.

