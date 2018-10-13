Road reopened near Sheffield city centre after woman, 28, killed in hit-and-run

A busy road on the outskirts of the Sheffield city centre have been reopened after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

A grey Fiat Bravo was travelling along St Mary’s Road, towards London Road, when it hit a 28-year-old woman who was a pedestrian crossing the road at about 1.55am this morning.

Police at the scene of the hit-and-run on St Mary's Gate, Sheffield

Part of St Mary’s Gate had been cordoned off this morning while specialist forensic officers conducted speed and braking tests along the road.

It in now reopened and all public transport is operating as normal in the area.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said following the crash the grey Fiat Bravo then failed to stop at the scene and was later found burned out in Heeley.

The force added: “The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The driver, a 51-year-old Sheffield man was arrested earlier this morning, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“He currently remains in police custody.

“Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the grey Fiat either before or after the incident occurred.

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 98 of October 13, 2018.”

The victim has not yet been formally identified



