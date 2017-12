Have your say

A road in Sheffield city centre is partially blocked as fire fighters continue to tackle an industrial fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to the blaze at TI Titanium Processing in Sussex Street at around 4am this morning, when four appliances were sent out to the scene.

The road has been blocked since the fire service arrived, in order to facilitate the extinguishing of the blaze.

A spokesman confirmed that two appliances are still at the scene.