Road on Sheffield estate cordoned off by police following fire

A road on a Sheffield estate is closed following an incident earlier this morning.

Fire crews and police were seen attending a flat fire on Batemoor Place at 5.45am.

Batemoor Place

A police cordon is reportedly still in place.

Those within the building had made their way out before rescue crews arrived and were taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it did attend but did not give any further information.

More to follow.