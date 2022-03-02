Centenary Way closed and 'significant delays' expected after ‘serious’ collision involving pedestrian and car

Motorists have been warned to avoid a busy road in Rotherham following a collision between a car and pedestrian this afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:33 pm

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are currently responding to the incident on Centenary Way, Rotherham.

There are currently road closures in place on Drummond Street and Centenary Way by St Ann's roundabout.

A statement reads: “Please avoid the area where possible as we are expecting significant delays.”

The incident happened at around 1.55pm today and involved a man and a car.

