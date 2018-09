Motorists are caught up in queues near Meadowhall this afternoon after a lorry crashed into a bridge close to the shopping centre.

A lorry got caught under the bridge on Meadowhall Road close to Weedon Street.

A lorry stuck under a bridge on Meadowhall Road (Pic: Andy Bevan)

CRIME: Paramedic knocked unconscious by man in Rotherham A&E

APPEAL: Cash stolen in ATM raid near Sheffield

The road is covered in debris from the mangled wreckage of the lorry.

READ MORE: Police catch just one in five burglars in South Yorkshire