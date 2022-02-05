Road in Stannington, Sheffield closed for repairs when tree falls on power line
A road in Stannington, Sheffield had to be closed when a tree fell on a power line.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 10:03 pm
Sheffield Streets Ahead reported on Twitter on Saturday evening (February 5): “We have had to close Roscoe Bank (Stannington) as there is a fallen tree leaning on power lines.
“@Northpowergrid are aware of this and are dealing with it as a matter of urgency. We will let you know when the road has reopened.”
Rain and high winds are set to continue on Sunday, according to BBC weather.