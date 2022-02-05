Road in Stannington, Sheffield closed for repairs when tree falls on power line

A road in Stannington, Sheffield had to be closed when a tree fell on a power line.

By Julia Armstrong
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 10:03 pm

Sheffield Streets Ahead reported on Twitter on Saturday evening (February 5): “We have had to close Roscoe Bank (Stannington) as there is a fallen tree leaning on power lines.

“@Northpowergrid are aware of this and are dealing with it as a matter of urgency. We will let you know when the road has reopened.”

Rain and high winds are set to continue on Sunday, according to BBC weather.

Roscoe Bank in Stannington, Sheffield had to be closed when a tree fell on power lines
