Road in Sheffield city centre to close for FIVE MONTHS

Have your say

A road in Sheffield city centre is to be closed to traffic for FIVE MONTHS from June 25.

Mappin Street will be closed to vehicles from Broad Lane and Portobello Street from Monday, June 25 to Friday, November 9.

This is to allow for the installation of a 'striking' new roof on the University of Sheffield Engineering Heartspace building.

During this period, the road will remain open to pedestrians and cycles and the 95 bus will be rerouted along Rockingham Street.

The installation requires ongoing access to the site so large metal ‘trees’ can be lifted in to support the curved glass design.

The atrium which this forms will connect the Sir Frederick Mappin Building and the 1885 Central Wing.

For more information on the project click here or email h.lally@shef.ac.uk.