Have your say

A road cordoned off this afternoon while police officers and paramedics deal with the aftermath of a street brawl in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were dealing with a fight, which was ‘ongoing’ at 1.45pm.

Emergency services are in Burngreave this afternoon

READ MORE: Missing Rotherham woman fails to make contact with brother on his birthday



Bus company First South Yorkshire said a number of services are affected by the incident on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave.

POLICE: More police dogs trained to detect blood and bodies in South Yorkshire



Number 36 services are being diverted via Gower Street and Carlisle Street in both directions between Spital Hill and Cyclops Road.

CRIME: Detectives carry out enquiries in Somalia in bid solve Sheffield murder

Number 97 and 98 services are being diverted via Burngreave Road in both directions.

Buses are not serving Rock Street.

There are a number of police cars and ambulances at the crime scene.

More to follow.