Road cordoned off as firefighters tackle flat blaze in Sheffield

A road in Sheffield is cordoned off this afternoon while firefighters tackle a flat blaze.

Crews were alerted to the fire on St Lawrence Glebe, off St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, at 10.55am.

Firefighters are tackling a flat fire in Tinsley this morning

There are at least four fire appliances at the scene, including an aerial ladder platform, which is tackling the blaze from above.

Details of whether anyone was injured in the fire have not yet been released by fire chiefs or South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.