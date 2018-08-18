Road closures in place after crash in Sheffield

Have your say

Road closures are in place following a crash in Sheffield this morning.

The collision at Malin Bridge has resulted in a number of buses being diverted.

READ MORE: Sheffield road closed due to major burst water main

First South Yorkshire tweeted at around 10.30am to say its 52a, 81 and 82 bus services were all affected by the collision, which it clarified did not involve a bus.

The opertor said the 52a was being diverted via Middlewood road, Wadsley Lane and Far Lane before rejoining its normal route at the junction of Dykes Hall Road.

READ MORE: Sheffield station HS2 transformation moves a step closer as designers are appointed

It said number 81 and 82 buses would be terminating at Hillsborough until Malin Bridge reopened.

The road has since reopened.