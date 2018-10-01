Road closed in Sheffield suburb in aftermath of serious collision

Police officers dealing with a serious collision in a Sheffield suburb have closed the road where it happened while investigations are carried out at the scene.

CRIME: Road closed following shooting near Sheffield



Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but it is understood that an elderly woman was struck by a car on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, earlier this morning.

Sheffield Road, Woodhouse

POLICE: Gun, crossbow and drugs found during police raid in Doncaster

The woman was struck close to a zebra crossing near to Woodhouse health centre and pharmacy.

INVESTIGATION :Detectives keep 'open mind’ over motive for Centertainment murder in Sheffield

One man who witnessed the collision and parked his car across the road afterwards to stop traffic, said members of staff from the pharmacy and health centre ran to the crash scene to help the woman before paramedics arrived.

The road remains closed off, with motorists urged to avoid the area.