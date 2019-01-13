Road closed in Sheffield due to crash 

Police are currently dealing with a crash in Sheffield which has left a road closed.

Upwell Street between Hollywell Road and Owler Lane in Grimesthorpe is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Officers from Sheffield South East NHP said the road was closed, and urged motorists to avoid the area.

An ambulance is currently at the scene helping assist with any injuries.

No further details have been released about the incident.

Police say they do not yet know how long the road will be closed.

More to follow.