Road closed due to shooting in Sheffield

A road in Sharrow is blocked off in both directions by the police this morning while officers deal with a shooting.

Wostenholm Road is cordoned off between Washington Road and Albany Road, with pedestrians and motorists unable to enter that stretch.

Officers were called to the street just after midnight after a man in his 30s was found with gunshot injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Detectives are treating the incident as a ‘targeted’ attack.

In June, a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road in one of three linked incidents in a night of mayhem in the city.

That night a man was attacked at the Paddy Power bookmakers on London Road and another man was attacked at Adnan’s takeaway on West Street in the city centre.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 7 of September 12.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.