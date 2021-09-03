Road closed and bus diverted following incident in Sheffield
A bus service has been diverted after a road in a Sheffield suburb was closed due to an incident on Friday.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:59 pm
Travel South Yorkshire said its First service 27 towards Crystal Peaks is being diverted following the closure of A57 between Beighton Road and Elmwood Farm.
No other details, including the nature of the incident, are available at this point of time.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further information, and we will update you know as soon as we have it.