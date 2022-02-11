Sheffield crash: Handsworth Road closed by police after boy, 15, hit by car driver

A major road in Sheffield has been closed by police this evening after a boy was hit by a car driver.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 11th February 2022, 8:16 pm

Police said they were called just after 5.30pm today, Friday, February 11, to reports of a car driver hitting a pedestrian on Handsworth Road, in Handsworth.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “A 15-year-old male is believed to have broken his leg.”

Travel South Yorkshire said at 7pm this evening that Richmond Road in Handsworth was closed and First 73 buses were being diverted.

Police closed Handsworth Road in Handsworth, Sheffield, after a boy, 15, was hit by a car driver

