Road blocked after lorry and car crash near Sheffield Students' Union

A road in Sheffield is blocked this afternoon following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Eye-witnesses said the car and lorry crashed on Glossop Road, near The Harley, at around 2.45pm.

Buses inbound from Lodge Moor and Fulwoo have been diverted via Clarkson St, Brook Hill, Broad Lane and Mappin Street.

However, services outbound towards Lodge Moor and Fulwood have been unaffected.

No injuries have been reported by police as of yet.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow.