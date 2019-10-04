Road accident causes huge delays on M18 near Doncaster tonight

An accident on the M18 near Doncaster is causing big delays for motorists tonight.

The M18 is closed near Doncaster.

Highways England has said that vehicles are currently in the process of being recovered following the incident on the southbound carriageway near junction 3.

Police and traffic officers are at the scene.

Both lanes are currently closed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.

Current delays are predicted to be around 50 minutes.