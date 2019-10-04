Road accident causes huge delays on M18 near Doncaster tonight
An accident on the M18 near Doncaster is causing big delays for motorists tonight.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 18:09 pm
Highways England has said that vehicles are currently in the process of being recovered following the incident on the southbound carriageway near junction 3.
Police and traffic officers are at the scene.
Both lanes are currently closed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.
Current delays are predicted to be around 50 minutes.