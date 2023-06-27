News you can trust since 1887
RLB team hear the call of the wild as they support St Luke’s

Battered, bruised and aching all over…raising money for a good cause doesn’t always have to be this painful.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
The Rider Levett Bucknall team did it the hard wayThe Rider Levett Bucknall team did it the hard way
The Rider Levett Bucknall team did it the hard way

But when the team from the Sheffield offices of global quantity surveyor and construction consultancy Rider Levett Bucknall decided to give their support to St Luke’s Hospice, they clearly thought they’d do it the hard way!

That’s why they headed for the Stanford Hall estate in Leicestershire and the challenge of the notorious Wolf Run.

There they discovered a physically demanding obstacle course that combined the trails, lakes and streams of the hall’s estate with some imposing man-made structures designed to push competitors to the limit of physical endurance and culminating in the infamous Mud Sucker.

But by the time they reached the finish line, the Rider Levett Bucknall team were on target to raise £1,800.

“It was certainly a challenge and we’ve never been so muddy,” said company spokesman Tom Worrall.

“We have quite the collection of cuts, bruises and aches but we all had a fantastic day.”

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “We never fail to be amazed at the lengths our supporters will go to for us.

“The Wolf Run is just one of the things the team will be doing for us in a year of support for St Luke’s – though hopefully the rest of their fundraising won’t be quite so taxing.”

