The turning for the car park at a Sheffield beauty spot has been closed following a crash this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police has shut the junction of Rails Road and Manchester Road in Rivelin Valley, Sheffield, following a crash this afternoon (February 15).

South Yorkshire Police is asking motorists to steer clear of the junction between Rails Road and Manchester Road, near the car park for Rivelin Valley.

Officers says they are awaiting help for the "recovery of vehicles" involved in the crash along the narrow rural lane.