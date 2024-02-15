Rivelin Valley: Police close junction by Sheffield beauty spot car park after crash
Officers say they are awaiting help for the "recovery of vehicles."
The turning for the car park at a Sheffield beauty spot has been closed following a crash this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police is asking motorists to steer clear of the junction between Rails Road and Manchester Road, near the car park for Rivelin Valley.
Officers says they are awaiting help for the "recovery of vehicles" involved in the crash along the narrow rural lane.
A spokesperson said: "We’re asking motorists to avoid Rails Road at the junction with the A57, Manchester Road in Sheffield following a road traffic collision."