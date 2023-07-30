A person was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling a ‘considerable distance’ off a structure and into a spillway of Rivelin Reservoir last night (July 29).
Edale Mountain Rescue was alerted to the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly before 9pm yesterday. The patient had sustained multiple injuries and was immobile and cold after falling into the reservoir.
The patient was given a strong painkiller before having their injuries splinted. The mountain rescue team placed the patient into a vacuum mattress and onto a stretcher for a short roped haul out of the spillway, through woodland, and to a waiting ambulance.
The team said in a statement: “Local Team members were rapidly on scene to assess and treat the patient for suspected pelvic injuries.
“The patient was also rather chilly, having also fallen into the water and been immobile since.
“This was a challenging rescue, made all the more so troublesome by all the midges who insisted on joining in.
“Once handed over to the ambulance service the team returned to base to sort out lots of wet muddy kit and ropes.”
Edale Mountain Rescue is run by volunteers and funded by donations from the public. You can make a donation to the charity by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt