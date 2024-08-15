Rita, Sue and Bob Too cast visit Andrea Dunbar’s former estate, ahead of forthcoming Tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cast of Diva Productions forthcoming national tour of Rita Sue and Bob Too recently visited the Buttershaw estate in Bradford to see the place where playwright Andrea Dunbar once resided. Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita) and Polly Lovegrove (Sue) will once again lead the cast in this touring production of the play, which received five star reviews in its previous Yorkshire Tour in 2022.

The cast visited the estate which was not only home to playwright Dunbar but was also the setting of the popular film adaptation. They took the time to pose outside the former residence of the writer, as well as the former site of the Beacon Pub, now demolished, which not only was featured in key scenes in the film, but was where Dunbar collapsed suffering a brain haemorrhage in 1990 and would later die.

Andrew Ashley, Artistic Director of Diva Productions says: “Dunbar’s striking play continues to resonate with today’s audiences. The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters. Many of the play’s themes such as unemployment, poverty, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn’t totally leave these things behind in Thatcher’s Britain.”

The cast of the production is: Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita), Polly Lovegrove (Sue) Alison Gibson (Mum), Louisa Maude (Michelle), Andrew Ashley (Dad) and George North (Sam). At some performances the role of Bob will be played by James McClelland.

The actors playing Rita, Sue and Bob at Brafferton Arbor

Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and sometimes hilarious comedy drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. It is only a matter of time before Michelle and Sue's parents find out and when they do sparks most definitely fly!

Andrea Dunbar’s semi-autobiographical work is a funny, touching and vibrant play, full of wicked humour and is a stark snapshot of 1980s northern working-class life, under an increasingly repressive Tory government. In 1986, the play was adapted into a film of the same name, and attracted a cult following due to its intimate portrayal of ordinary people’s lives.

The production will tour to Sheffield, London, Middlesbrough, Wakefield, Bolton, Nottingham, Coventry, Scarborough and Halifax. For a full list of dates and venues visit: www.divaproductions.co.uk/tickets