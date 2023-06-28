Rising British motor racing star takes on 24 hour fitness challenge for charity

The event supported by over 200 people and hosted at Firehouse Fitness in Millhouses, Sheffield, ran for 24 hours from 8am Saturday through to 8am Sunday to raise awareness for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

Rowan, 16, who is keen to give back and continue his work with the charity, sported his race suit and helmet as he completed high intensity interval training, weight challenges, running and step activities.

With a number of Firehouse Fitness personal trainers and other guests running activities, the event was action-packed right until the end. Rowan was joined by other charity ambassadors including members of the Sheffield Giants American Football Team.

Rowan with Charity Patron and Ambassador Officer Rob Gurruchaga and Charity support Isaac Western

Rowan said: “What great company I had with The Giants. They’re so inspiring, training all day and joining a 24-hour fitness challenge straight after. They brought brilliant camaraderie to the challenge and it’s been awesome training alongside them.”

Ambassadors were joined by their families and several staff from the Children’s Hospital team, including Rob Gurruchaga and Tchad Western who also gave it their all.

Rowan added: “Firehouse Fitness put on an enjoyable event and whilst it was very hard taking part in over six hours of fitness classes, it was great to meet so many people who all came together to raise awareness for The Children’s Hospital Charity.

“Training whilst raising awareness for the charity was a win win for me as I have to train four times a week to keep in peak physical condition for racing. It’s been fantastic to combine these two passions and a pleasure to raise awareness for such a worthy cause!”

Rowan has been competing in kart racing across the UK since the age of five. Winning a multitude of trophies along his career, he was the youngest ever winner of the Daniel Ricciardo National Series, at the age of 14. Now as a 16-year-old, he is beginning to compete in the senior ranks of karting in both Iame X30 Series and the Daniel Ricciardo Series.

Last weekend he proved himself again on what was a very hot and sunny Dorset day at the Clay Pigeon Raceway.

During the second day of racing, Rowan set the fastest lap on lap 13 of 17 and took the win unchallenged by over one second. Then he led the rest of the Grand Final unchallenged and as he crossed the finish line, the Sheffield schoolboy celebrated as he achieved a clean sweep of race wins at Clay Pigeon Raceway.

Rowan said: “The racing was fantastic and I’m delighted with the clean sweep. It’s a great result to win this Daniel Ricciardo race weekend at Clay Pigeon where Formula 1 drivers have learned their craft too.”

Daniel Ricciardo Series

In an exciting period of his career, not only is Rowan a karting pro, but he is also currently testing F4 and took part in the Official ROKiT F4 British Championship Certified by FIA Test Day at Thruxton Race Circuit in Hampshire earlier this month.