'RIP fellow Owl' - Tributes paid after fan dies watching Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea at Hillsborough

Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield Wednesday supporter after he passed away watching his beloved Owls.

The Star understands a 61-year-old man suffered a heart attack on the North Stand during Wednesday's FA Cup clash with Premier League Swansea City.

Fans have posted tributes to the fan who fell ill during the game. It's reported that paramedics and the club doctor attended to the 61-year-old but he sadly passed away.

Fellow Wednesdayite Richard Green led the tributes on social media. He said: "RIP to the old lad who passed away on the North (stand) today.

"Paramedics and club doctor worked on him for 50 minutes, you don't come to a game and expect not to go home #biggerthingsthanfootball."

Thomas Gibbons posted: "RIP fellow Owl, very sad indeed" while Steve Locklin added: "Sad sad news. Fly high fellow Owl."

Sandra Jowitt posted: "RIP, I saw the ambulance people making their way up the stand near us but didn't know it was that bad. Condolences to his family."

Curtis Bland added: "My sincere condolences to a Wednesday supporter and to is family and friends. RIP my friend, so sorry."

Donna Louise Barrett posted: "R.I.P fellow Owl, thoughts are with family and friends at this devastating time."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted to comment.