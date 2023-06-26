News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Ringinglow Road crash: Motorcyclist injured in Sheffield incident which closed country road

One of Sheffield’s main roads into the Peak District had to be closed after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Emergency services were called out to Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, on Friday night after the rider had left the road and ended up injured in a ditch next to the carriageway.

An ambulance crew was sent to the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service – but they needed help from firecrews to get the injured woman out of the ditch safely before taking her to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.10pm (Friday June 23) to Ringinglow Road, Sheffield to an RTC (road traffic collision).

Most Popular
Emergency services were called out to Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, on Friday night after a motorcyclist was involved in a crashEmergency services were called out to Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, on Friday night after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash
Emergency services were called out to Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, on Friday night after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash

“One casualty who had been on a motorbike was in a ditch. Firefighters from Lowedges and Central stations attended the incident and assisted ambulance crews with the casualty and getting them out of the ditch. Crews left the scene at 8pm.”

A motorcyclist had to be rescued from a ditch after a motorbike crash on Ringinglow Road, SheffieldA motorcyclist had to be rescued from a ditch after a motorbike crash on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield
A motorcyclist had to be rescued from a ditch after a motorbike crash on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield
Related topics:MotorcyclistPeak DistrictYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSheffieldEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service