One of Sheffield’s main roads into the Peak District had to be closed after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash.

Emergency services were called out to Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, on Friday night after the rider had left the road and ended up injured in a ditch next to the carriageway.

An ambulance crew was sent to the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service – but they needed help from firecrews to get the injured woman out of the ditch safely before taking her to hospital.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.10pm (Friday June 23) to Ringinglow Road, Sheffield to an RTC (road traffic collision).

“One casualty who had been on a motorbike was in a ditch. Firefighters from Lowedges and Central stations attended the incident and assisted ambulance crews with the casualty and getting them out of the ditch. Crews left the scene at 8pm.”