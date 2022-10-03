Ridgeway Road: Crash involving police car in Sheffield suburb is causing delays for motorists tonight
Motorists travelling in a Sheffield suburb are experiencing delays tonight, following a road traffic collision involving a police car.
The crash took place on Ridgeway Road at the junction with Hollingsend Road in the Gleadless Townend area at just after 7pm tonight (Monday, October 3).
Following the collision, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram confirmed that blue and purple route services on Sheffield’s tram network were suspended between Sheffield railway station and Gleadless.
Services have now resumed, but there are still road traffic delays on Ridgeway Road, Hollingsend Road, Mansfield Road and White Road.
South Yorkshire Police has been asked for some more information.