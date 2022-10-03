News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ridgeway Road: Crash involving police car in Sheffield suburb is causing delays for motorists tonight

Motorists travelling in a Sheffield suburb are experiencing delays tonight, following a road traffic collision involving a police car.

By Sarah Marshall
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:41 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 8:41 pm

The crash took place on Ridgeway Road at the junction with Hollingsend Road in the Gleadless Townend area at just after 7pm tonight (Monday, October 3).

Following the collision, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram confirmed that blue and purple route services on Sheffield’s tram network were suspended between Sheffield railway station and Gleadless.

Read More

Read More
Prince of Wales Road Darnall: Woman killed crossing Sheffield road named as mum ...
The crash involving a police car took place on Ridgeway Road at the junction with Hollingsend Road in the Gleadless Townend area at just after 7pm tonight (Monday, October 3).

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Services have now resumed, but there are still road traffic delays on Ridgeway Road, Hollingsend Road, Mansfield Road and White Road.

South Yorkshire Police has been asked for some more information.

SheffieldMotoristsSouth Yorkshire Police