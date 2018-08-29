Riddle of mystery Sheffield wedding photos solved after family reunited with treasured pictures

The riddle over a box of wedding photographs which may have been lost under a Sheffield kitchen sink for nearly 60 years has been solved after the family were reunited with the treasured pictures.

The Star put out an appeal after the faded box of pictures of a bride and groom celebrating their big day in the early 1960s was found during renovation work under a sink at a house in Heeley.

One of the photos from the lost wedding album.

Now the daughters of the couple featured in the faded photographs have taken delivery of the treasured horde – although the story is tinged with sadness.

Daughter Susan-Scott Caven said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the photos. Obviously I knew straight away it was mum and dad.

“Sadly, both of them are no longer with us but it is wonderful to get them back.”

Her parents, Anne and Graham Hill, are the couple shown in the photo – and the pair married at St Charles’ Church in Attercliffe in the early 1960s.

Sadly, Mr Hill died in 2000 at the age of 61 while Anne died in June at the age of 75.

Added Susan: “Mum had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for years and its sad that these photos have come to light just a few months after she died.

“But in her later years, all the wedding photos she had went missing so its wonderful we’ve now got these pictures to remember her by.”

We revealed how the battered green box of photos were found at an address in Cambridge Lodge, Kent Road, Heeley behind a panel beneath the sink as refurbishment work was carried out.

Neighbour Paul Davidson passed on the photos to The Star in a bid to solve the mystery – although both Susan, who lives at Manor Park and her sister Bev Bruchlowskyj have no idea how the pictures ended up at the house or who they may have belonged to.

The couple had three children – Susan and Beverley and a third sister Tracy.

After leaving the army, their dad worked in engineering but suffered from emphysema which eventually claimed his life.

Anne was a dinner lady and cleaner during her working life.

The collection of black and white photos also shows bridesmaids – Anne’s sisters Margaret and Mary, Graham’s sister Arlene, who also passed away earlier this year and the girls’ grandad Edgar, who is pictured proudly giving his daughter away.

It is thought the best man in the pictures is called Tony Chapman.

The only clue to the origin of the pictures was an address on the back of them – 32 Poole Road in Darnall.

Explained Susan: “That’s where mum and dad lived. My grandma and grandad gave them the house as a wedding gift.”

She added: “Seeing the pictures brought a real lump to my throat. Obviously its sad that neither mum or dad or still here but it is nice that we have been able to get these memories of them back.

“It means so much to get them and that there’s a happy ending.”