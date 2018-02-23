Reward offered for information over damage to telecoms network in Doncaster

A reward has been offered for information about damage caused to a telecoms network in Doncaster - leaving over 100 homes without services.

Crimestoppers and Openreach are offering a £1,000 reward over the damage which left homes and businesses in Edlington without telephone and broadband services earlier this week.

Telecommunications cables running along Edlington Lane were damaged at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 21st.

Engineers are still trying to resolve the issue.

Gemma Wilson, Crimestoppers' regional manager for Yorkshire, said: "Cable cuts and theft can often be seen as a victimless crime, but this particular incident has left a community without important services for a period of time, which is a big inconvenience.

"Our charity is here for people to give information on those committing these crimes. We don’t judge those who contact us. Don’t ask any personal details. We simply pass on what you know. You’ll remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always."

Richard Ginnaw, head of security operations for Openreach, said: "This mindless attack on our network has left more than 100 homes and businesses without access to phone and internet connections.

"Engineers are working as quickly as they can to repair the cut cable and we would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything about this attack to call Crimestoppers."

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.