Revolting conditions inside Meadowhall milkshake bar Shakeaway exposed in shocking pictures 

A former Shakeaway employee has lifted the lid on the disgusting conditions within the Meadowhall milkshake bar.

The popular milkshake bar was slapped with a zero-star food hygiene rating after inspectors slammed its hygiene and cleanliness.

Officers from the Food Standards Agency ordered an ‘urgent improvement’ at the bar following the inspection on November 22.

A former employee has now released pictures of the foul hygiene conditions inside the bar which were taken over a year ago.

The shocking pictures show grime underneath a fridge full of milk as well as a plug shoved inside a broken socket.

Another picture revealed further mould growing inside the bar as well as overflowing ice cream dripping down a fridge.

The former employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were shocked by the conditions when she began working there in October 2017.

They said: “I could not believe how unhygienic it all was. I used to go there a lot when I was younger but I did not expect it to be as bad as it was.

“We got to see everything when we worked there, including the stock room to behind the tills, and nothing was clean at all.

“At the end of the shift we had to clean things up but it was already at a level where nothing we did could actually make a difference. It needed a professional clean.

“The staff would always be mentioning how badly the stock room smelled but that was an area where we weren’t allowed to clean.

“The managers said they would be clean it up but they never did. They didn’t seem to care what the smell was like.”

The report slammed the state of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building and the management of food safety.

Officers inspect a number of elements during a visit including the hygienic handling of food and the systems in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

The former employee said that they got in touch with head office to inform them of the hygiene issues but received an underwhelming response.

They said: “My initial reaction was to get in touch with head office and tell them that we can’t serve this to customers when it looks like it does. A lot of the food was even out of date.

“When head office did reply, they said thank you for getting in touch and that they would look into it but nothing happened at the time. It was all extremely unhygienic and I’m surprised people didn’t get ill eating anything from there.

“The blenders set on fire and the shop was falling apart. There was a board on the front by the entrance and that actually fell off one time. I couldn’t understand how they still had customers.”

In a statement, Shakeaway said there was ‘no excuse for the poor standards’ and that an emergency team were currently bringing the site up to company standards.

A spokesperson said: “This is a franchise store that will shortly close with the entire site replaced with a brand new kiosk.

“The franchisee has not advised the company that their store has fallen behind the high standards expected of a Shakeaway outlet.

“The franchisee will be severely dealt with.”