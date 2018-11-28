Review: Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages, Lyceum

With some big 1980s anthems and even bigger hair dos, ‘Rock of Ages’ promised to provide ‘nothing but a good time’, and it did not disappoint when it burst on to the Lyceum stage for the first time earlier this week.

The cheeky and humorous tone of the show was set instantly by brilliant barman-turned-narrator Lonny, played by Lucas Rush, who bounced on to the stage full of energy and enthusiasm – and innuendos which kept the audience laughing throughout.

The show, based on a film of the same name, centres on music club The Bourbon, on LA's Sunset Strip, and the people who work and socialise there. Drew, played by Luke Walsh, is working there while waiting for his big break as a rock star, while Sherrie, played by Rhiannon Chesterman, is new to the area and needs a job while waiting to become an actress.

The two fall in love, but in typical theatre style, (so hilariously pointed out by Lonny), their relationship runs far from smoothly.

Luke showed off his impressive vocal range and stamina during a song where his character confesses his feelings, while Rhiannon did a superb job showcasing both the vulnerable and raunchy side of her character.

Stand out vocals came from Zoe Birkett, who played strip club house mother Justice Charlier. Her voice was that of a true 1980s soul diva and it is a shame that the audience did not get to her more of it.

By Rochelle Barrand